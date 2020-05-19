Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

