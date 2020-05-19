Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after buying an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after buying an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after acquiring an additional 441,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.22. 5,015,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.