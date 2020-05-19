Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,827,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,744,516. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

