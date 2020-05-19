CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 761,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

CVLT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. 565,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

