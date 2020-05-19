Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Overweight

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 3,218,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $885.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

