Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTTAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CTTAY stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 170,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Continental has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

