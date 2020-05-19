Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,461 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.74. The stock has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

