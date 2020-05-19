Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 5,736,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.70. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.