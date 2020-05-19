CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 300.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.40. 2,565,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

