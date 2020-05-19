Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,942 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.79. 1,277,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,550. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average of $163.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

