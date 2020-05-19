CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.73. 6,817,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

