CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.73. 6,817,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,015. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

