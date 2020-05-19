Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DTSS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,214. Datasea has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Datasea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

