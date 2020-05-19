David Michael Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Director David Michael Williams sold 20,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.42, for a total transaction of C$668,400.00.

TSE JWEL traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.71. The company had a trading volume of 168,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 41.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.16. Jamieson Wellness Inc has a 12 month low of C$18.57 and a 12 month high of C$34.67.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$33.25 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

