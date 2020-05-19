Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Independent Research set a €7.90 ($9.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.47).

LHA traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, hitting €8.02 ($9.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of €18.48 ($21.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.15.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

