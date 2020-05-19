Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 9,877 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $148,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $15.58. 78,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,512. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $379.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

