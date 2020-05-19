DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DSDVY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

Shares of DSDVY traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DSV AS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.20.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.