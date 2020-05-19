Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,747,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,681. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

