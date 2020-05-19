Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 29th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,426. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.