EATON VANCE SHO/COM (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 29th

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,340. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

