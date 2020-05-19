Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of ETB stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,387. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

