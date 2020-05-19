Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

ETW remained flat at $$8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,413. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

