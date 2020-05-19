eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 24,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

eBay stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

