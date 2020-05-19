Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,866.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,638,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17,004.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,003,000 after purchasing an additional 682,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after purchasing an additional 458,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.20. 693,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.13 and its 200-day moving average is $222.82. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $4,623,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,158,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,878 shares of company stock valued at $20,047,408 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.