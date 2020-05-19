Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.96. 33,603,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,706,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $63,587,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zynga by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 483,941 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

