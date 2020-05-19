Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 43,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,821.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 205,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 198,864 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 67,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 2,672,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

