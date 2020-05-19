Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fearnley Fonds raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 186,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

