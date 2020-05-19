Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the April 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESNT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

