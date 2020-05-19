Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Short Interest Update

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the April 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

XAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

In related news, CFO David J. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 74.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 503,526 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 63.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 679,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 263,412 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 166,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exantas Capital in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAN stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.05. 928,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,742. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 223.49 and a current ratio of 270.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 274.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 53.66%.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

