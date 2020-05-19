Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 8,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.69. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

