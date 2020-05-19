Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Facebook were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,149,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $608.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

