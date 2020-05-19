Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 238,150 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 4.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Facebook worth $331,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 165.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 234,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after buying an additional 143,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,149,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916,445. The stock has a market cap of $608.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

