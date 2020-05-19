Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,063 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $126,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.19. 20,147,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,246. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $608.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.