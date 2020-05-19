Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCAU. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 5,989,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 399,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.