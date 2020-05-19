First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 10,824 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.23. 8,902,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,636,773. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

