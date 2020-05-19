First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,645 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,582,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

