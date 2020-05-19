First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 809 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,683,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $11.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.28. 23,544,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,395,313. The stock has a market cap of $542.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

