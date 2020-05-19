First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.76. 11,751,888 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.