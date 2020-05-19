First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 360 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,033,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $10.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,383.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,435. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $937.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,249.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,327.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

