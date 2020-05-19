First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $7.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,631,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,702. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.