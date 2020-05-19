First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.25. 18,536,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,913,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.