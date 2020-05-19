First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $38.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,125,000 after purchasing an additional 818,830 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.04. 6,003,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,986. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average is $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

