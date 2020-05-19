First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.86 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

BA stock traded up $15.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.44. 43,768,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,364,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

