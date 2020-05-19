First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,860. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average of $124.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

