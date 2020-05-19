First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 59,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 440,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.