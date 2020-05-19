First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 100,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 91,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $58.62. 7,020,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,301. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

