First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,498 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.19. 20,149,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,916,445. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.