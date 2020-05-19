First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

