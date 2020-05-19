First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 37,028 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $51.68. 1,093,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,772. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94.

