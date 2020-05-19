First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 94,001 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,001 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,295,000 after purchasing an additional 263,034 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after purchasing an additional 485,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.80. 11,916,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

